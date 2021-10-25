Chris Martin hizo un genial cover de las Spice Girls junto a Mel C

En el marco del mes la concientización por el cáncer de mama, Chris Martin se dio el gusto de hacer un cover de las Spice Girls junto a Mel C en un concierto a beneficio.

Se trató del festival “We Can Survive” en Los Angeles, que también contó con la colaboración de otras bandas y artistas como Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes y Kid Laroi.

Hacia el final del set de la banda, el líder de Coldplay hizo una versión acústica de la canción de 1996 con Mel C.

Cuando ella subió al escenario, él le dio la sorpresa al público: “¡Llegó! Por favor, denle la bienvenida desde Inglaterra, a Melanie Chisholm de las Spice Girls, también conocida como Mel C, también conocida como Sporty Spice, también conocida como una leyenda total. Mel, gracias por venir. Te llamamos esta mañana y estuviste increíble”.

El público también disfrutó de algunas canciones de “Music Of The Spheres”, como “Human Heart”, y clásicos inoxidables, como “Yellow”.

¡Escuchá el cover y los ensayos acá!

What a fantastic, unexpected night!

I gave Chris a text to tell him we would be coming to his @imlistening @audacy #wecansurvive gig, at the @HollywoodBowl and the next thing I know, he’s on FaceTime while I’m in the nail salon, asking me to come up on stage with him! pic.twitter.com/bNWotkDVX6

— Mel C / Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) October 24, 2021