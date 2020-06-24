Disney estrenó su primer corto animado con un protagonista gay

Por primera vez en la historia, Disney junto a Pixar Studios lanzaron un cortometraje infantil cuyo protagonista es homosexual. La mini ficción se llama “Out” y trata sobre Greg y el difícil momento que atraviesa cuando decide contarle a sus padres que tiene novio.

El trabajo audiovisual será estrenado a través de la plataforma Disney Plus y se estima que llegará a la Argentina hacia fines de noviembre de este año.

El nombre del material se refiere a la expresión “come out” (salir) utilizada por el colectivo LGBT para hacer alusión a la decisión de una persona de revelar su sexualidad ante sus familiares y al resto de la gente.

Escrito y dirigido por Steven Clay Hunter, el corto significa un importante paso hacia la diversidad sexual dentro de la industria.

