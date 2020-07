¡Dua Lipa anticipó su canción junto a Madonna y Missy Elliot!

View this post on Instagram

OVER 2 BILLION STREAMS ON MY BABY FUTURE NOSTALGIA!!! Only 4 months old and she’s doin her lil thaaaang! I’m so proud of this record thank you guys… i truly have no words to explain how I feel and my palms are so sweaty just typing this!! So before my phone slides out my hands THANK YOU!!

