Liberen a Britney, el impactante movimiento que intenta salvar a Britney Spears – y se vuelve cada vez más real

I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy ….. this is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness !!!!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 10, 2020 at 11:31am PDT