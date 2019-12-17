Premios Oscar 2020: conocé las primeras nominaciones en nueve categorías

La gala de premios más importante para la industria del cine, reveló cuáles son las producciones nominadas en nueve categorías. La ceremonia número 92 de los premios Oscar será el próximo 9 de febrero de 2020, en el teatro Dobly Digital de Hollywood.
Lamentablemente, aunque parecía que La Odisea de los Giles de Sebastián Borensztein llegaría a los premios, no quedó dentro de la selección en la categoría de Mejor Película Extranjera.
Mirá la lista completa:
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
After Maria
Fire in Paradise
Ghosts of Sugar Land
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
The Painted Bird (República Checa)
Truth and Justice (Estonia)
Les Misérables (Francia)
Those Who Remained (Hungría)
Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Beanpole (Rusia)
Atlantics (Senegal)
Parasite (Corea del Norte)
Dolor y gloria (España)
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE y PELUQUERÍA
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Judy
Little Women
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rocketman
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Dolor y Gloria
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
‘Speechless’ de Aladdin
‘Letter To My Godfather’ de The Black Godfather
‘I’m Standing With You’ de Breakthrough
‘Da Bronx’ de The Bronx USA
‘Into The Unknown’ de Frozen II
‘Stand Up’ de Harriet
‘Catchy Song’ de The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
‘Never Too Late’ de The Lion King
‘Spirit’ de The Lion King
‘Daily Battles’ de Motherless Brooklyn
‘A Glass of Soju’ de Parasite
‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ de Rocketman
‘High Above The Water’ de Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ de Toy Story 4
‘Glasgow’ de Wild Rose
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
He Can’t Live without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable
Mind My Mind
The Physics of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN REAL
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes, I Think about Dying
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate