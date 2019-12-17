Premios Oscar 2020: conocé las primeras nominaciones en nueve categorías

La gala de premios más importante para la industria del cine, reveló cuáles son las producciones nominadas en nueve categorías. La ceremonia número 92 de los premios Oscar será el próximo 9 de febrero de 2020, en el teatro Dobly Digital de Hollywood.

Lamentablemente, aunque parecía que La Odisea de los Giles de Sebastián Borensztein llegaría a los premios, no quedó dentro de la selección en la categoría de Mejor Película Extranjera.

Mirá la lista completa:

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL



Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL



After Maria

Fire in Paradise

Ghosts of Sugar Land

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA



The Painted Bird (República Checa)

Truth and Justice (Estonia)

Les Misérables (Francia)

Those Who Remained (Hungría)

Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Beanpole (Rusia)

Atlantics (Senegal)

Parasite (Corea del Norte)

Dolor y gloria (España)

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE y PELUQUERÍA



Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker

Judy

Little Women

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL



Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Dolor y Gloria

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

‘Speechless’ de Aladdin

‘Letter To My Godfather’ de The Black Godfather

‘I’m Standing With You’ de Breakthrough

‘Da Bronx’ de The Bronx USA

‘Into The Unknown’ de Frozen II

‘Stand Up’ de Harriet

‘Catchy Song’ de The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

‘Never Too Late’ de The Lion King

‘Spirit’ de The Lion King

‘Daily Battles’ de Motherless Brooklyn

‘A Glass of Soju’ de Parasite

‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ de Rocketman

‘High Above The Water’ de Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ de Toy Story 4

‘Glasgow’ de Wild Rose

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO



Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

He Can’t Live without Cosmos

Hors Piste

Kitbull

Memorable

Mind My Mind

The Physics of Sorrow

Sister

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN REAL

Brotherhood

The Christmas Gift

Little Hands

Miller & Son

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Refugee

Saria

A Sister

Sometimes, I Think about Dying

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate