¡Radiohead lanzará todos sus recitales por YouTube!

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Radiohead anunció que publicarán en YouTube todos sus recitales. Para entretener a sus fanáticos y fanáticas, la banda lanzará cada semana, y hasta que termine la cuarentena, un nuevo show. 

“Hasta que las restricciones resultantes de [la] situación actual se alivien o nos quedemos sin shows, escribieron en una publicación en Instagram. “¿Cuál será el primero? Nadie lo sabe”, agregaron.

La serie comienza hoy (9/04) a las 18 horas con la presentación Live From a Tent In Dublin, que tuvo lugar en el Hipódromo de Punchestown en año 2000. Te dejamos el link directo al streaming acá.

“Ahora que no tienen elección si desean o no una noche tranquila, por la presente presentamos el primero de varios SHOWS EN VIVO de la Biblioteca Pública de Radiohead que ahora llegan al canal de Radiohead en YouTube”, escribieron

