¡Radiohead lanzará todos sus recitales por YouTube!

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Radiohead anunció que publicarán en YouTube todos sus recitales. Para entretener a sus fanáticos y fanáticas, la banda lanzará cada semana, y hasta que termine la cuarentena, un nuevo show.
“Hasta que las restricciones resultantes de [la] situación actual se alivien o nos quedemos sin shows“, escribieron en una publicación en Instagram. “¿Cuál será el primero? Nadie lo sabe”, agregaron.
La serie comienza hoy (9/04) a las 18 horas con la presentación Live From a Tent In Dublin, que tuvo lugar en el Hipódromo de Punchestown en año 2000. Te dejamos el link directo al streaming acá.
Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel. Starting tomorrow (Thursday) at 10pm UK/2pm PT/5pm ET with Live From a Tent In Dublin – October 2000, we will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No-one knows. Link in bio.
“Ahora que no tienen elección si desean o no una noche tranquila, por la presente presentamos el primero de varios SHOWS EN VIVO de la Biblioteca Pública de Radiohead que ahora llegan al canal de Radiohead en YouTube”, escribieron.