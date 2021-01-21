Se canceló el Glastonbury 2021 debido a la pandemia



Los organizadores del evento, Michael y Emily Eavis, anunciaron en Twitter la cancelación del festival de este año.

“Con gran pesar, debemos anunciar que el Festival de Glastonbury de este año no se llevará a cabo, y que este será otro año de barbecho obligatorio para nosotros”, escribieron , agregando que las entradas para este año , transferido a partir de 2020, seguirán siendo válidas para el festival de 2022.

With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/SlNdwA2tHd

En el comunicado también agregaron: “A pesar de nuestros esfuerzos por mover el Cielo y la Tierra, ha quedado claro que simplemente no podremos hacer que el Festival se lleve a cabo este año. Lamentamos mucho decepcionarlos a todos“.

Recientemente Michael Eavis había dicho que esperaba que el Festival de Glastonbury pudiera regresar este verano siempre que la “mayoría” de la población del Reino Unido esté vacunada contra el coronavirus en junio. Pero el Dr. Michael Head, investigador principal en salud global de la Universidad de Southampton, advirtió que es posible que no se alcance el nivel necesario de vacunación hasta finales del verano.

Si bien el cartel de Glastonbury 2021 no se había anunciado antes de su cancelación, el festival de este año estaba programado para realizarse del 23 al 27 de junio.

Figuras de todo el mundo del entretenimiento han estado compartiendo su reacción a la noticia. El diputado Julian Knight, quien preside el comité de DCMS que supervisa una investigación sobre el destino de los festivales de música durante la pandemia, dijo en Twitter que las noticias de Glastonbury de hoy fueron “devastadoras” para la industria de festivales.



The news that the UK has lost the Glastonbury Festival for a second year running is devastating. 1/ https://t.co/5dFj68VSSo



También figuras como Annie Mac, Sacha Lord y Rob da Bank mostraron tristeza en sus redes sociales.

sending love to Michael, Emily and the huge team who help to produce @glastonbury every year. https://t.co/ldHqmoRi3G

So gutted that @glastonbury is not happening this year… bugger for you guys who bought tickets but pls spare a thought for Michael, Emily and Nick who will be devastated and all the crew and team who depend on it happening… sad times

Very sad to see Glastonbury is not taking place this year.

As well as a blow to customers, the whole team behind it and artists, I cannot but help think it’s yet another blow to the thousands of freelancers who work it.

They will be back next year, bigger, bolder and stronger.

— Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) January 21, 2021