Se canceló el Glastonbury 2021 debido a la pandemia

Los organizadores del evento, Michael y Emily Eavis, anunciaron en Twitter la cancelación del festival de este año.
“Con gran pesar, debemos anunciar que el Festival de Glastonbury de este año no se llevará a cabo, y que este será otro año de barbecho obligatorio para nosotros”, escribieron , agregando que las entradas para este año , transferido a partir de 2020, seguirán siendo válidas para el festival de 2022. 

En el comunicado también agregaron: “A pesar de nuestros esfuerzos por mover el Cielo y la Tierra, ha quedado claro que simplemente no podremos hacer que el Festival se lleve a cabo este año. Lamentamos mucho decepcionarlos a todos“.

Recientemente Michael Eavis había dicho que esperaba que el Festival de Glastonbury pudiera regresar este verano siempre que la “mayoría” de la población del Reino Unido esté vacunada contra el coronavirus en junio. Pero el Dr. Michael Head, investigador principal en salud global de la Universidad de Southampton, advirtió que es posible que no se alcance el nivel necesario de vacunación hasta finales del verano.

Si bien el cartel de Glastonbury 2021 no se había anunciado antes de su cancelación, el festival de este año estaba programado para realizarse del 23 al 27 de junio. 

Figuras de todo el mundo del entretenimiento han estado compartiendo su reacción a la noticia. El diputado Julian Knight, quien preside el comité de DCMS que supervisa una investigación sobre el destino de los festivales de música durante la pandemia, dijo en Twitter que las noticias de Glastonbury de hoy fueron “devastadoras” para la industria de festivales.


También figuras como Annie Mac, Sacha Lord y Rob da Bank mostraron tristeza en sus redes sociales.

 

