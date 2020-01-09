Todo lo que tenes que saber sobre los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020

Continua la temporada de premios, y los segundos en la agenda son los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020, en los cuales más de 300 críticos de radio, televisión y sitios web de Estados Unidos y Canadá se reúnen para reconocer lo mejor del cine y la televisión del año que queda atrás.
Los premios organizados por la BFCA (Broadcast Film Critics Association) y la BTJA (Broadcast Television Journalists Association) cumplen 25 años en esta edición y serán el próximo domingo 12 de enero.
¿Dónde los podes ver? Los premios presentados por Taye Diggs, estrella de All American, comenzarán a las 21 y serán transmitidos en TNT, doblado al español, y en TNT Series, en idioma original.
La película favorita es The Irishman de Martin Scorsese, que está nominada en 14 categorías: Mejor Película, Mejor Actor para Robert De Niro, Mejor Actor de Reparto para Al Pacino y Joe Pesci, Mejor Director para Martin Scorsese, Mejor Edición, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario y Mejores Efectos Visuales.
El film de Scorsese compite con Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood y Mujercitas, que tienen 9 nominaciones cada una; Marriage Story y 1917 que ambas recibieron 8 nominaciones; y Jojo Rabbit, Joker y Parasite, que cada una esta nominada en 7 categorías.
Conocé todos los nominados:
NOMINACIONES AL CINE
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
- Uncut Gems
MEJOR ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Robert De Niro – The Irishman
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o – Us
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
MEJOR ACTRIZ/ACTOR JOVEN
- Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
- Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
- Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
- Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
MEJOR CONJUNTO DE ACTUACIÓN
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Knives Out
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Lulu Wang – The Farewell
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
- Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins – 1917
- Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
- Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
- Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Lawrence Sher – Joker
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
- Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
- Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
- Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
- Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
- Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
- Yang Jinmo – Parasite
- Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
- Lee Smith – 1917
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTIDO
- Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
- Julian Day – Rocketman
- Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
- Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
- Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- Bombshell
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Judy
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Rocketman
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- The Aeronauts
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Abominable
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
MEJOR COMEDIA
- Booksmart
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Farewell
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O DE TERROR
- Ad Astra
- Avengers: Endgame
- Midsommar
- Us
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
- Atlantics
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown – Frozen II
- Speechless – Aladdin
- Spirit – The Lion King
- Stand Up – Harriet
MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO
- Michael Abels – Us
- Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Randy Newman – Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
NOMINACIONES DE TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- The Crown (Netflix)
- David Makes Man (OWN)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Pose (FX)
- Succession (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
- Watchmen (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
- Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
- Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
- Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
- Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
- Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
- Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
- Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Barry (HBO)
- Fleabag (Amazon)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Mom (CBS)
- One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
- Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)
- Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
- William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
- Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
- Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
- Catch-22 (Hulu)
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- When They See Us (Netflix)
- Years and Years (HBO)
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Brexit (HBO)
- Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Guava Island (Amazon)
- Native Son (HBO)
- Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
- Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
- Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)
- Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
- Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
- Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
- Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
- George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
- John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)
- Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
- Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
- Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)
MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
- Undone (Amazon)
MEJOR TALK-SHOW
- Desus & Mero (Showtime)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
- Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix)
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
- Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)