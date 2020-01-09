Todo lo que tenes que saber sobre los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020

Continua la temporada de premios, y los segundos en la agenda son los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020, en los cuales más de 300 críticos de radio, televisión y sitios web de Estados Unidos y Canadá se reúnen para reconocer lo mejor del cine y la televisión del año que queda atrás.

Los premios organizados por la BFCA (Broadcast Film Critics Association) y la BTJA (Broadcast Television Journalists Association) cumplen 25 años en esta edición y serán el próximo domingo 12 de enero.

¿Dónde los podes ver? Los premios presentados por Taye Diggs, estrella de All American, comenzarán a las 21 y serán transmitidos en TNT, doblado al español, y en TNT Series, en idioma original.

La película favorita es The Irishman de Martin Scorsese, que está nominada en 14 categorías: Mejor Película, Mejor Actor para Robert De Niro, Mejor Actor de Reparto para Al Pacino y Joe Pesci, Mejor Director para Martin Scorsese, Mejor Edición, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario y Mejores Efectos Visuales.

El film de Scorsese compite con Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood y Mujercitas, que tienen 9 nominaciones cada una; Marriage Story y 1917 que ambas recibieron 8 nominaciones; y Jojo Rabbit, Joker y Parasite, que cada una esta nominada en 7 categorías.

Las series que arrasaron en las nominaciones son When They See Us (6), This Is Us (5) y Schitt’s Creek (5). Por su parte, Barry, Chernobyl, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, The Crown, The Good Fight, Unbelievable y Watchmen tienen 4 nominaciones cada una.