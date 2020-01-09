Inicio Interesante Todo lo que tenes que saber sobre los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020

Todo lo que tenes que saber sobre los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020

Continua la temporada de premios, y los segundos en la agenda son los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020, en los cuales más de 300 críticos de radio, televisión y sitios web de Estados Unidos y Canadá se reúnen para reconocer lo mejor del cine y la televisión del año que queda atrás. 

Los premios organizados por la BFCA (Broadcast Film Critics Association) y la BTJA (Broadcast Television Journalists Association) cumplen 25 años en esta edición y serán el próximo domingo 12 de enero.

¿Dónde los podes ver? Los premios presentados por Taye Diggs, estrella de All American, comenzarán a las 21 y serán transmitidos en TNT, doblado al español, y en TNT Series, en idioma original. 

La película favorita es The Irishman de Martin Scorsese, que está nominada en 14 categorías: Mejor Película, Mejor Actor para Robert De Niro, Mejor Actor de Reparto para Al Pacino y Joe Pesci, Mejor Director para Martin Scorsese, Mejor Edición, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario y Mejores Efectos Visuales.

El film de Scorsese compite con Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood y Mujercitas, que tienen 9 nominaciones cada una; Marriage Story y 1917 que ambas recibieron 8 nominaciones; y Jojo Rabbit, Joker y Parasite, que cada una esta nominada en 7 categorías.

Las series que arrasaron en las nominaciones son When They See Us (6), This Is Us (5) y Schitt’s Creek (5). Por su parte, BarryChernobylFleabagFosse/VerdonGame of ThronesThe CrownThe Good FightUnbelievable Watchmen tienen 4 nominaciones cada una.

Conocé todos los nominados: 

NOMINACIONES AL CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite
  • Uncut Gems

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
  • Robert De Niro – The Irishman
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Awkwafina – The Farewell
  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
  • Lupita Nyong’o – Us
  • Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger – Judy

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino – The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
  • Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
  • Florence Pugh – Little Women
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell
  • Zhao Shuzhen  – The Farewell

MEJOR ACTRIZ/ACTOR JOVEN

  • Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
  • Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
  • Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
  • Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
  • Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

MEJOR CONJUNTO DE ACTUACIÓN

  • Bombshell
  • The Irishman
  • Knives Out
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Greta Gerwig – Little Women
  • Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Rian Johnson – Knives Out
  • Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Lulu Wang – The Farewell

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Greta Gerwig – Little Women
  • Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
  • Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
  • Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
  • Steven Zaillian  – The Irishman

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
  • Roger Deakins – 1917
  • Phedon Papamichael   – Ford v Ferrari
  • Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
  • Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Lawrence Sher – Joker

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
  • Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales  – 1917
  • Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
  • Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
  • Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
  • Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

MEJOR EDICIÓN

  • Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
  • Yang Jinmo  – Parasite
  • Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
  • Lee Smith – 1917

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTIDO

  • Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
  • Julian Day – Rocketman
  • Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
  • Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
  • Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

  • Bombshell
  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Rocketman

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • 1917
  • Ad Astra
  • The Aeronauts
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King 

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • Abominable
  • Frozen II
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN

  • 1917
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

MEJOR COMEDIA

  • Booksmart
  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • The Farewell
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O DE TERROR

  • Ad Astra
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Midsommar
  • Us

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

  • Atlantics
  • Les Misérables 
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

MEJOR CANCIÓN

  • Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose
  • (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
  • I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
  • Into the Unknown – Frozen II
  • Speechless – Aladdin
  • Spirit – The Lion King 
  • Stand Up – Harriet

MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO

  • Michael Abels – Us 
  • Alexandre Desplat   – Little Women
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
  • Randy Newman – Marriage Story
  • Thomas Newman  – 1917
  • Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
NOMINACIONES DE TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • David Makes Man (OWN)
  • Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Pose (FX)
  • Succession (HBO)
  • This Is Us (NBC)
  • Watchmen (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
  • Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
  • Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
  • Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
  • Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
  • Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
  • Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
  • Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
  • Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
  • Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
  • Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Barry (HBO)
  • Fleabag (Amazon)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Mom (CBS)
  • One Day at a Time (Netflix)
  • PEN15 (Hulu)
  • Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
  • Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
  • Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)
  • Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
  • Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
  • William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
  • Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
  • Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
  • Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
  • Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
  • Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

  • Catch-22 (Hulu)
  • Chernobyl (HBO)
  • Fosse/Verdon (FX)
  • The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
  • Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Years and Years (HBO)

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Brexit (HBO)
  • Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
  • Guava Island (Amazon)
  • Native Son (HBO)
  • Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
  • Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
  • Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
  • Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
  • Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
  • Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)
  • Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
  • Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
  • Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
  • Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
  • George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
  • John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)
  • Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
  • Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
  • Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
  • Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
  • Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA

  • Big Mouth (Netflix)
  • BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
  • The Simpsons (Fox)
  • Undone (Amazon)

MEJOR TALK-SHOW

  • Desus & Mero (Showtime)
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

  • Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix)
  • Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
  • Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
  • Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
  • Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
  • Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
  • Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

