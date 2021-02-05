Todos los nominados para los Golden Globes 2021

El 3 de febrero se anunciaron los nominados a los Golden Globes 2021. Después del retraso de todas estas ceremonias a partir de la pandemia, finalmente llegamos al punto de conocer todas las películas, series, actores, actrices, directores y más, que recibirán una nominación a los Globos de Oro.
Los nominados fueron anunciados de forma virtual por primera vez en su historia. Una de las encargadas fue Sarah Jessica Parker, 6 veces ganadora del galardón.
La ceremonia de los Golden Globes 2021 se llevará a cabo el próximo 28 de febrero de 2021. Las host de este evento serán Tina Fey y Amy Poehler.
Cabe destacar la labor de Netflix al obtener 42 nominaciones. Este logro se refleja en que las películas y las series con más nominaciones son producciones de esta plataforma. Estamos hablando de The Crown (6), Mank (6) y El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (5).
A continuación la lista de los nominados y dónde pueden ver las series y películas:
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la Televisión
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Small Axe (Prime Video)
Normal People (Hulu)
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la Televisión
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – Netflix
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) – FX
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) – HBO
Shira Haas (Unorthodox) – Netflix
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) – Hulu
Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la Televisión
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True) – HBO
Hugh Grant (The Undoing) – HBO
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) – Showtime
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) – Showtime
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule) – Showtime
Mejor Serie – Comedia o Musical
Schitt’s Creek – 6 temporada (Pop TV)
Ted Lasso – 1 temporada (AppleTV+)
The Great – 1 temporada (Hulu)
The Flight Attendant – 1 temporada (HBO Max)
Emily in Paris – 1 temporada (Netflix)
Mejor Actriz en una Serie – Comedia o Musical
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – Pop TV
Elle Fanning (The Great) – Hulu
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) – HBO Max
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) – Netflix
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) – NBC
Mejor Actor en una Serie – Comedia o musical
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – Pop TV
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – AppleTV+
Ramy Youssef (Ramy) – HBO
Don Cheadle (Black Monday) – Showtime
Nicholas Hoult (The Great) – Hulu
Mejor Serie – Drama
The Crown – 4 temporada (Netflix)
Ozark – 3 temporada (Netflix)
The Mandalorian – 2 temporada (Disney+)
Lovecraft Country – 1 temporada (HBO)
Ratched – 1 temporada (Netflix)
Mejor Actor en una Serie – Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark) – Netflix
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) – HBO
Al Pacino (Hunters) – Prime Video
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) – AMC
Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – Netflix
Mejor Actriz en una Serie – Drama
Olivia Colman (The Crown) – Netflix
Laura Linney (Ozark) – Netflix
Sarah Paulson (Ratched) – Netflix
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) – BBC America
Emma Corrin (The Crown) – Netflix
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – Pop TV
John Boyega (Small Axe) – Prime Video
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule) – Showtime
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) HBO
Jim Parson (Hollywood) – Netflix
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) – Pop TV
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) – FX
Julia Garner (Ozark) – Netflix
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) – Netflix
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched) – Netflix
CINE
Mejor Película – Drama
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
The Trial of the Chicago Seven (Netflix)
MANK (Netflix)
The Father (Sony Pictures)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia
Hamilton (Disney)
Borat Subsequent Film (Amazon Studios)
The Prom (Netflix)
Music
Palm Springs (Hulu / Neon)
Mejor Director
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
David Fincher (MANK)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago Seven)
Regina King (One Night in Miami)
Mejor Actor – Drama
Gary Oldman (MANK)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Mejor Actriz – Drama
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
Mejor Actriz – Comedia o Musical
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
Mejor Actor – Comedia o Musical
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Film)
Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
James Corden (The Prom)
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago Seven)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Amanda Seyfried (MANK)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Mejor Película Extranjera
Another Round (Thomas Vinterberg)- Dinamarca
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung) – EUA
The Life Ahead (Edoardo Ponti) – Italia
La Llorona (Jayro Bustamante) – Guatemala
Two of Us (Filippo Meneghetti)- Francia
Mejor Película Animada
Soul (Pixar)
Wolfwalkers (AppleTV+)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
Onward (Pixar)
The Croods: A New Age (DreamWorks)
Mejor Guion
The Trial of the Chicago Seven (Aaron Sorkin)
MANK (Jack Fincher)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao, Jessica Bruder)
Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
The Father (Florian Zeller y Christopher Hampton)
Mejor Score
Soul (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross)
MANK (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross)
TENET (Ludwig Göransson)
The Midnight Sky (Alexandre Desplat)
News of the World (James Newton Howard)
Mejor Canción Original
“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago Seven
“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life ahead
“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
