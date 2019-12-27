Tres años sin Carrie Fisher 💔

El 27 de diciembre de 2016, Carrie Fisher murió a los 60 años de un infarto en su casa en Los Ángeles. La actriz que le dio vida a la icónica princesa Leia en la saga de Star Wars dejó este mundo dejando uno de los personajes más queridos de la historia del cine.
Carrie debutó como actriz a los 16 años, en Broadway, pero fue en 1977 que su carrera actoral, su vida y las nuestras, cambiaron para siempre con su llegada a La Guerra de las Galaxias, para darle vida a la princesa y general Leia.
Billie Lourd, también actriz, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un video de ella en la bañadera de su mamá en el cual cantó Angel From Monrgomery, de John Prine, para homenajear a su madre en su tercer aniversario de muerte.
“Toma tu corazón roto y conviértelo en arte”, escribió Lourd junto al video. “Vas a perder a alguien sin quien no puedes vivir y tu corazón estará muy roto, y las malas noticias es que nunca superas por completo la muerte de tu ser querido. Pero esto también es buenas noticias. Viven para siempre en tu corazón roto que no sella de nuevo”.
“You will lose someone you can’t live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. – Anne Lamott to @moonbrothersmusic
En Navidad, Billie compartió una foto junto a su mamá y su abuela, Debbie Reynolds, que también falleció en 2016 un día después que Carrie, y escribió un emotivo mensaje: “¡Felices fiestas! (Pero también tristes/emocionantes/extrañas/estresantes fiestas). Le mandó mi amor a todos aquellos que perdieron a alguien que amaban y los extrañan un poco más hoy“.
Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay. Feel all the feelings – the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone.