Inicio Interesante Tres años sin Carrie Fisher 💔

Tres años sin Carrie Fisher 💔

Por
admin
-
Nota vista: 2

El 27 de diciembre de 2016, Carrie Fisher murió a los 60 años de un infarto en su casa en Los Ángeles. La actriz que le dio vida a la icónica princesa Leia en la saga de Star Wars dejó este mundo dejando uno de los personajes más queridos de la historia del cine. 

Carrie debutó como actriz a los 16 años, en Broadway, pero fue en 1977 que su carrera actoral, su vida y las nuestras, cambiaron para siempre con su llegada a La Guerra de las Galaxias, para darle vida a la princesa y general Leia.

Billie Lourd, también actriz, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un video de ella en la bañadera de su mamá en el cual cantó Angel From Monrgomery, de John Prine, para homenajear a su madre en su tercer aniversario de muerte.

“Toma tu corazón roto y conviértelo en arte”, escribió Lourd junto al video. “Vas a perder a alguien sin quien no puedes vivir y tu corazón estará muy roto, y las malas noticias es que nunca superas por completo la muerte de tu ser querido. Pero esto también es buenas noticias. Viven para siempre en tu corazón roto que no sella de nuevo”.

En Navidad, Billie compartió una foto junto a su mamá y su abuela, Debbie Reynolds, que también falleció en 2016 un día después que Carrie, y escribió un emotivo mensaje: “¡Felices fiestas! (Pero también tristes/emocionantes/extrañas/estresantes fiestas). Le mandó mi amor a todos aquellos que perdieron a alguien que amaban y los extrañan un poco más hoy“. 

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor